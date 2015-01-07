UPDATE 2-Swiss forex reserves hit record high after December intervention

* December FX reserves 495.1 bln Sfr vs 462.7 bln Sfr in Nov

* SNB intervenes in currency market for first time in two years

* Pressure on Swiss franc cap remains, more SNB action possible (Adds franc currency prospects, SNB options, more quotes)

By Katharina Bart and Anirban Nag

ZURICH/LONDON, Jan 7 Switzerland's foreign exchange reserves rose to a record high last month, data showed on Wednesday, as the central bank stepped up intervention in the currency market after a two-year absence to keep a lid on the red-hot franc.

The figures come as the euro zone grapples with talk of a possible exit by Greece and the euro slid to a nine-year low against the dollar, factors which are likely to test the Swiss central bank's resolve to defend a three-year old cap on the franc against the euro.

The SNB held 495.104 billion Swiss francs ($490 billion) in foreign currency at the end of December, compared with 462.669 billion francs in November. The rise in December is the sharpest jump since summer 2012, the height of the euro crisis.

The reserves - which have reached a size equivalent to around three-quarters of the Swiss economy - are the first indication of the depth of the central bank's intervention last month, when a rapidly weakening Russian rouble pushed the safe-haven franc up further and prompted the SNB to act.

The SNB also said in December it would start charging banks for deposits in francs for the first time since the 1970s, hoping to stem a flight into the country.

But with the franc climbing against the euro towards the 1.20 francs per euro cap - it was last trading at 1.2010 francs - pressure is building on the SNB. Those expectations will get a boost if the European Central Bank launches a full-fledged government bond buying programme, or quantitative easing (QE).

"A QE announcement by the ECB on Jan. 22 would continue to move interest rate differentials in favour of the Swiss franc," said Michael Sneyd, currency strategist at BNP Paribas, adding the franc could see more upside pressure and threaten the cap.

Expectations that the ECB will take action when it meets on Jan. 22 grew after data showed euro zone prices falling for the first time since 2009.

MORE INTERVENTION

Analysts expect SNB's reserve accumulation to continue. Most don't expect the 1.20 franc per euro cap to be breached due to SNB's intervention, but more action like deeper negative interest rates could not be ruled out.

Jefferies analyst Susanne Galler estimated that the SNB bought around 24 billion euros in December to defend the peg. Of that, the SNB would have recycled 7 billion euros into other currencies to rebalance its reserve portfolio.

At the end of the third quarter, the SNB held nearly 45 percent of its reserves in euros and 29 percent in U.S. dollars assets. Bond analysts expect it continue investing a bulk of its reserves in euros.

"I expect the SNB to buy euro denominated assets to protect the 1.20 level. This is one reason why the upside in Bund yields is limited," said Emile Cardon, an economist at Rabobank.

The SNB disclosed the reserves two days before it reports preliminary earnings for 2014, which UBS has estimated at between 36 billion and 38 billion Swiss francs, following a loss in the previous year.

The SNB's profits, which the central bank traditionally pays out in part to federal and cantonal governments, have been a delicate subject politically since last year's absence of payouts. ($1 = 1.0101 Swiss francs) (additional reporting by Paul Arnold in Zurich and Marius Zaharia in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)