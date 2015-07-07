UPDATE 1-Swiss forex reserves edge lower in June despite SNB intervention

(Adds analyst comment)

ZURICH, July 7 The Swiss National Bank's (SNB) foreign exchange reserves fell in June for the third month in a row, data showed on Tuesday, despite the central bank's acknowledgement it intervened in currency markets in a bid to weaken the franc.

The SNB held 516.240 billion Swiss francs ($546.23 billion)in foreign currency at the end of June, compared with 517.718 billion francs in May, revised from an originally reported 517.488 billion francs, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The central bank last Monday took the unconventional step of confirming currency intervention to stem the rise of the franc -- a haven currency for investors -- amid uncertainty over Greece's financial future.

Reserves typically rise following interventions, although they are subject to fluctuations in the value of major currencies held such as euro.

In addition, the values of stocks and bonds held by the SNB are adjusted in the reserves in March, June, September and December, which further blurs the picture of how substantial potential interventions were.

The SNB, which has made clear that it would intervene if Greece's ructions pushed up demand for the franc, declined to comment on Tuesday.

"The Greek qualms will certainly continue driving capital to the Swiss franc, a safe island at the heart of the EU thunder," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, analyst with London Capital Group.

At 0755 GMT, the euro was 0.2 percent lower against the franc at 1.0403. ($1 = 0.9451 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Michael Shields)