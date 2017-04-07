CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Swiss forex reserves leap nearly 15 billion francs in March

(Corrects third paragraph to show franc fell after release of data.) ZURICH, April 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves jumped by nearly 15 billion Swiss francs ($14.93 billion) in March, suggesting it was actively intervening on currency markets to rein in the safe-haven Swiss franc, data showed on Friday. The SNB held 683.181 billion francs worth of foreign currency at the end of March, compared with 668.332 billion francs in February, revised from an originally reported 668.18 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed. The franc fell to about 1.07 francs to the euro after the data release, which followed news of U.S. missile strikes against an airbase in Syria that prompted inflows into assets considered safe havens . The SNB has been using negative interest rates and currency intervention to try to keep a lid on the franc, whose strength against the euro weighs on the export-led Swiss economy. At its quarterly policy review in March, the SNB highlighted global political uncertainty as it stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policy. The central bank is braced for the outcome of European elections which could trigger an upsurge in demand for the franc should nationalists perform well . SNB Governing Board member Andrea Maechler said last month the franc remained significantly over-valued and that the central bank cannot tighten monetary policy before other countries, forecasting the global low-rate environment would continue for some time amid heightened uncertainty . ($1 = 1.0050 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields)