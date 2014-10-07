SNB forex reserves up in September

ZURICH Oct 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign
exchange reserves rose in September, data showed on Tuesday.
The SNB held 462.194 billion Swiss francs in foreign
currency at the end of September, compared with 453.875 billion
francs in August, revised from an originally reported 453.799
billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards
of the International Monetary Fund showed.
The SNB capped the soaring franc in September 2011 to help
stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced
to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared,
swelling its already large foreign currency reserves.