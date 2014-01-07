SNB forex reserves fall in December

ZURICH Jan 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves fell in December, data showed on Tuesday.

The SNB held 435.190 billion Swiss francs in foreign currency at the end of December, compared with 435.850 billion in November, revised from an originally reported 435.663 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The SNB capped the soaring franc in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared, swelling its already large foreign currency reserves.