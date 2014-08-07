版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 7日 星期四 15:09 BJT

SNB forex reserves up in July

ZURICH Aug 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves rose in July, data showed on Thursday.

The central bank held 453.391 billion Swiss francs (499.55 billion US dollar) in foreign currency at the end of July, compared with 449.602 billion in June, revised from an originally reported 449.553 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The SNB capped the soaring franc in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared, swelling its already large foreign currency reserves. (1 US dollar = 0.9076 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐