Swiss central bank's forex reserves hit new record high in February

ZURICH, March 6 Switzerland's foreign exchange reserves hit another record high last month, showing the central bank continued buying money to curb the Swiss franc despite removing its cap on the currency against the euro in mid-January.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said it held 509.250 billion Swiss francs ($523.17 billion) in foreign currency at the end of February, compared with a revised 498.463 billion francs held the previous month.

The SNB removed a more than three-year-old cap of 1.20 francs against the euro on Jan. 15, a policy it later said would have cost 100 billion francs to defend in January alone. ($1 = 0.9734 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Katharina Bart)