SNB forex reserves up in August

ZURICH, Sept 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign
exchange reserves rose in August, data showed on Monday.
The SNB held 540.416 billion Swiss francs ($555.75 billion)
in foreign currency at the end of August, compared with 531.201
billion francs in July, revised from an originally reported
531.820 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the
standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.
The figures are another indication of the central bank's
currency holdings after it shocked financial markets by
scrapping the more than three-year-old cap last month, a policy
it later said would have cost 100 billion francs to defend in
January alone.
($1 = 0.9724 Swiss francs)
