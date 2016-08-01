SNB chief says Swiss franc overvalued, more room to intervene in fx market

NUSA DUA, Indonesia Aug 1 The Swiss National
Bank has room to intervene in the foreign exchange market, with
the Swiss franc considered overvalued to the euro, the bank's
chairman said on Monday.
"We're convinced that given the difficult situation with an
overvalued Swiss franc, a negative output gap, and negative
inflation, the current approach is the right one - expansion in
monetary policy with negative rates and willingness to
intervene," said SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan at an international
central bankers conference in Bali.
The SNB has intervened to weaken the franc after Britain
voted on June 23 to leave the EU, as investors fleeing the
plunging pound sought refuge in the franc.
