Swiss growth takes a hit, adding to SNB strong franc dilemma

By John Revill
ZURICH, March 2 Measly economic growth and
tumbling exports data for Switzerland underlined on Thursday
the failure of the Swiss National Bank to check the rise of the
franc.
Month-on-month GDP growth was just 0.1 percent in the final
quarter of last year, with goods exports - which together with
services amount to around two-thirds of the economy - shrinking
3.8 percent from the previous quarter.
Much of the decline was put at the door of the strong Swiss
franc, which makes Swiss goods more expensive abroad.
The franc strengthened almost 2 percent against the euro in
the fourth quarter and is another 0.7 percent stronger so far
this year.
Fears sparked by France's elections and anxiety that
Greece's fiscal woes could threaten the future of the euro have
driven increased demand for safe-haven francs.
There is also a new concern - new U.S. President Donald
Trump's aversion to what he sees around the world as
anti-American currency manipulation would turn to Switzerland as
the Swiss National Bank attempts to weaken the currency.
But not yet. The currency's advance has come despite the SNB
spending an average 2.4 billion francs per week so far in 2017 –
nearly two and a half times the average from a year ago.
"We are very concerned about the rise in the franc," said
Hans Hess, head of the mechanical and electrical engineering
lobby Swissmem, which revealed that nearly half of Swiss
industrial companies are considering moving operations abroad.
"It's not only the machine industry, but tourism, retail
which suffer when the franc rises. A stronger franc makes life
much harder for Swiss exporters."
Global watchmaker brand Swatch, for example, reported
a 47 percent slide in annual net profit - partly due to the
franc which the company described as "expensive."
So industries struggling with shriveled margins and lost
sales are anxiously watching the franc's advance toward the high
of 1.0623 euros touched after Britons' June vote to quit the EU.
It was at 1.0640 euros on Thursday.
SNB DILEMMA
The SNB - which uses currency intervention and negative
interest rates to curb the franc - faces an increasingly
difficult situation, economists say.
"The SNB has been juggling with three balls – negative
interest rates, the size of its balance sheet and an overly
strong Swiss franc, and then someone has thrown them a fourth
one – the danger of being called a currency manipulator," said
Thomas Flury, head of currency at UBS Wealth Management.
"There is increasing doubt how long the SNB can maintain the
current constellation," said Flury, who thinks the franc could
rise to 1.05 or even 1.03 within weeks.
Switzerland already meets two U.S. Treasury criteria for
"unfair currency practices": having a material current account
surplus and having engaged in "persistent one-sided intervention
in the foreign exchange markets".
Switzerland could have a U.S. trade surplus above $20
billion this year on current trends, Swiss private bank Mirabaud
calculates.
The SNB declined to comment, but its dilemma is plain to
see.
"To prevent the rise of the currency, the SNB would have to
intervene to a far greater extent than the level they are at the
moment," Ursina Kubli, a currency strategist at J. Safra
Sarasin, said. "But the SNB probably doesn't want to intervene
in an unlimited way because of concerns about the size of their
balance sheet."
Foreign currency interventions have amassed SNB currency
reserves of nearly 700 billion francs, larger than Swiss GDP.
