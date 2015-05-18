SNB's Zurbruegg says looking at franc rate against several currencies

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
ZURICH May 18 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is monitoring the value of the Swiss franc against a number of currencies, SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg said in a Swiss newspaper interview published on Monday.
"The Swiss franc is still very highly valued. All our models show that," Zurbruegg told the Berner Zeitung.
"But we are not only looking at the development of the euro-franc exchange rate, but rather we look at the exchange rate compared to several currencies."
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.