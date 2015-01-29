France sees 1 bln eur municipal exposure to Swiss franc

PARIS Jan 29 French municipal borrowers'
exposure to loans tied to the surging Swiss franc may run as
high as 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), the junior budget
minister said on Thursday.
Ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, many French towns and
other local governments took out structured loans indexed to
foreign currencies using options because they offered low
interest rates in the initial years.
However, many with loans indexed to the Swiss franc are
seeing interest rates jump after the Swiss central bank scrapped
a cap on the currency's exchange rate this month, sending it
skyrocketing.
"We are quantifying the new situation, which will obviously
have a cost that won't be zero and could be in the hundreds (of
millions) of euros or even 1 billion euros," junior budget
minister Christian Eckert told the Senate.
Rating agency Moody's said this week that municipal
borrowers' exposure was likely around 3 billion euros while an
association representing borrowers has said the cost is closer
to 5 billion.
Eckert said the Socialist government would meet with
concerned parties in the coming days with a looming March
deadline for borrowers to apply to tap a 1.5 billion euro fund
to help convert structured loans into conventional debt.
Rating agency Fitch has said that even before the Swiss
franc's surge, the fund, which is partially financed by the
state and partially by banks, would be insufficient and was made
only more so by the currency's surging exchange rate.
For borrowers with loans linked to Swiss francs, the
interest rate spike adds to pressure on their budgets, which are
already being squeezed by cuts from the central state this year.
The government is eager to resolve the problem as local
elections loom in March in which the ruling Socialist Party
faces the prospect of heavy losses.
