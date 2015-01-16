U.S. regulator NFA says monitoring brokers over FX volatility

WASHINGTON Jan 16 The U.S. National Futures
Association said on Friday it is monitoring the foreign exchange
brokers it oversees after wild swings in the Swiss franc caused
hefty losses for some of the firms across the globe.
"We've been watching the volatility in light of the
activities that occurred early yesterday morning, so we are
monitoring all of our firms," a spokeswoman for the
Chicago-based NFA said.
The market regulator said it was in "constant contact with
FXCM," a New York-listed firm that said on Thursday it might be
in breach of some regulatory capital requirements.
The NFA was also in close contact with the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission, another futures regulator.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Susan Heavey)