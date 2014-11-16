SNB head says no sovereign fund for gold if referendum passes -paper

ZURICH Nov 16 The chairman of the Swiss central
bank ruled out creating a sovereign wealth fund to manage
Switzerland's gold reserves if a referendum on banning the bank
from selling them passes, according to a newspaper interview
published on Sunday.
The "Save our Swiss gold" proposal, spearheaded by the
right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), will be put to a
plebiscite on Nov 30.
It aims to ban the central bank from offloading the reserves
and oblige it to hold at least 20 percent of its assets in gold.
Opinion polls suggest the initiative will fail, but it has
sent jitters through the gold and currency markets as, in the
event it did pass, it would require the Swiss National Bank
(SNB) to massively bolster its holdings of the metal.
Asked whether the SNB could set up a fund to manage its
gold, chairman Thomas Jordan said such move - which some
currency dealers have speculated about - was "unthinkable".
"The SNB cannot simply use some tricks to circumvent the
will of the people. I rule that out categorically," he told
weekly paper Sonntagszeitung.
Jordan also renewed the SNB's criticism of the proposal,
which he said would fuel unemployment, increase the risk of
recession and threaten the bank's efforts to keep the Swiss
franc capped against the euro.
The franc last week hit its strongest level against the euro
in more than two years, putting the cap under pressure.
Since introducing the cap in September 2011, the SNB has
repeatedly promised to defend it, saying it could intervene in
currency markets or impose negative interest rates if necessary.
"The cap is currently our main policy tool to fulfill our
mandate of price stability," Jordan told Sonntagszeitung.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; editing by John Stonestreet)