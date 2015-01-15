Swiss fin min says confident SNB will ensure monetary stability

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 5
ZURICH, May 5 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ZURICH Jan 15 Switzerland's finance minister expressed confidence in the Swiss National Bank maintaining the right monetary conditions after the central bank scrapped a three-year-old cap on the franc in a surprise move on Thursday.
"We know that the national bank will also in the future ensure monetary conditions that prevent inflation and deflation and guarantee a stable development of the economy," Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told a news conference. (Reporting by Paul Arnold and Oliver Hirt. Writing by Caroline Copley.)
* In H1 of 2016/17, Datacolor AG posted net sales of USD 34.9 million (H1 2015/16: USD 33.8 million)
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.