版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 15日 星期四 21:32 BJT

Swiss fin min says confident SNB will ensure monetary stability

ZURICH Jan 15 Switzerland's finance minister expressed confidence in the Swiss National Bank maintaining the right monetary conditions after the central bank scrapped a three-year-old cap on the franc in a surprise move on Thursday.

"We know that the national bank will also in the future ensure monetary conditions that prevent inflation and deflation and guarantee a stable development of the economy," Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told a news conference. (Reporting by Paul Arnold and Oliver Hirt. Writing by Caroline Copley.)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐