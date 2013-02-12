版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 2月 12日 星期二 19:04 BJT

SNB may use "additional measures" alongside franc currency cap

GENEVA Feb 12 The Swiss National Bank could use "additional measures" to manage monetary policy alongside the cap on the value of the franc, the central bank's chairman Thomas Jordan said on Tuesday.

"We do not exclude any measures if they are necessary to have adequate monetary policy in Switzerland in order to achieve the mandate of the SNB," Jordan told a news conference in Geneva.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐