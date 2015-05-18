SNB satisfied with impact of negative interest rates -Zurbruegg

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
GENEVA May 18 The Swiss National Bank is satisfied with the impact of negative interest rates, which are working as expected, although the franc remains greatly overvalued against the euro, SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg said in an interview published on Monday.
"With -0.75 percent we've already gone a very long way and at this point, we are satisfied with the effect," Zurbruegg told the Tribune de Genève newspaper. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.