SNB satisfied with impact of negative interest rates -Zurbruegg

GENEVA May 18 The Swiss National Bank is satisfied with the impact of negative interest rates, which are working as expected, although the franc remains greatly overvalued against the euro, SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg said in an interview published on Monday.

"With -0.75 percent we've already gone a very long way and at this point, we are satisfied with the effect," Zurbruegg told the Tribune de Genève newspaper. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kim Coghill)