Swiss National Bank can't raise rates if others don't - Maechler

GENEVA, March 28 The Swiss National Bank cannot
tighten monetary policy ahead of other countries, SNB Governing
Board member Andrea Maechler said on Tuesday, forecasting the
global low-rate environment would continue for some time amid
heightened uncertainty.
"We are a small open economy. We do have an independent
monetary policy, but as long as the interest rates are going to
stay low around us...it's very unlikely that we'll be able to
raise rates, whether they are still in a negative interest rate
or above," she said.
Low Swiss inflation and fragile prospects for prices to keep
rising helped SNB policymakers decide to keep negative rates on
hold this month, she told an academic and business audience.
The SNB continued to intervene as needed on currency markets
to counter excessive upward pressure on the franc, which
remained strongly overvalued at around 10 percent above its
long-term average, Maechler added.
Consumer prices rose 0.6 percent from a year ago in February
and were 0.5 percent higher compared with the previous month.
The SNB forecasts inflation of 0.3 percent in 2017,
at the low end of its targeted range of between 0 and 2 percent.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Michael Shields)