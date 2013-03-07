UPDATE 1-Bond, equity gains boost Swiss central bank 2012 profit

* Income, price gains from bonds 8.4 bln Sfr, 6.7 bln from
equities
* Gains of 1.4 bln Sfr on gold holdings
* To distribute 1 bln Sfr to cantons and federal government
(Adds detail)
ZURICH, March 7 Gains on a range of investments
contributed to 2012 profits at the Swiss National Bank as it
swelled its holdings of foreign bonds and shares after
intervening heavily to keep a lid on the franc.
The central bank said on Thursday that net profit
was 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.34 billion), confirming
preliminary figures it reported in January.
Some 4.5 billion came from the huge foreign currency
positions it has accumulated to defend the 1.20 per euro ceiling
it imposed on the franc in September 2011, and 1.4 billion from
its gold holdings as a bullion price rally continued.
It said income and price gains on interest-bearing paper and
instruments came in at 8.4 billion compared to 6.7 billion from
equity securities.
They together more than compensated for exchange
rate-related losses of 10.6 billion francs, incurred on the
appreciation of the franc against the yen and dollar.
The SNB capped a soaring franc against the euro in 2011 to
help stave off recession and deflation and was forced to
intervene heavily last year as the euro zone crisis flared,
boosting its currency reserves by almost 175 billion francs to
432 billion francs.
The SNB's foreign exchange holdings, which amount to almost
three-quarters of annual Swiss output, have gradually fallen in
recent months as tension in the euro zone lessened, standing at
427.7 billion at the end of February.
The SNB held 82 percent of its foreign currency in
government bonds at the end of 2012 and 12 percent in equities,
with 49 percent of the portfolio held in euro-denominated
assets, 28 percent in U.S. dollars and 8 percent in yen.
It said the value of its bond portfolio rose 86 billion
francs to 289 billion in 2012, while the value of its equity
holdings more than doubled to 52 billion francs.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan told a news conference the
central bank was constantly re-evaluating the composition of its
portfolio, but declined to give further details on the SNB's
equity holdings.
The central bank said a fund of toxic assets from UBS
, the country's largest bank which had to be bailed out
in 2008, had also contributed 0.9 billion to profits.
The SNB reiterated it would distribute 1 billion francs in
dividends to the cantons and the federal government.
Switzerland's 26 cantons, or states, are the central bank's
biggest shareholders.
($1 = 0.9465 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by John Stonestreet)