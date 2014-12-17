版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 17日 星期三 20:25 BJT

REFILE-Swiss government votes first woman onto SNB board

(Refiles to change to "woman" from "women" in the headline)

ZURICH Dec 17 The Swiss government said on Wednesday it had chosen Andrea M. Maechler to become the first female member of the Swiss National Bank's governing board.

Maechler will replace board member Fritz Zurbruegg, who will become vice-president of the Swiss central bank next year when the incumbent Jean-Pierre Danthine retires.

Currently deputy division chief in the Capital Markets Department at the International Monetary Fund, Maechler will head the SNB department responsible for the bank's cap on the Swiss franc versus the euro.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Caroline Copley)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐