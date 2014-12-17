REFILE-Swiss government votes first woman onto SNB board

(Refiles to change to "woman" from "women" in the headline)

ZURICH Dec 17 The Swiss government said on Wednesday it had chosen Andrea M. Maechler to become the first female member of the Swiss National Bank's governing board.

Maechler will replace board member Fritz Zurbruegg, who will become vice-president of the Swiss central bank next year when the incumbent Jean-Pierre Danthine retires.

Currently deputy division chief in the Capital Markets Department at the International Monetary Fund, Maechler will head the SNB department responsible for the bank's cap on the Swiss franc versus the euro.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Caroline Copley)