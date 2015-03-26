SNB says bought $27 bln in forex toward end of 2014 to defend franc

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
ZURICH, March 26 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said it bought foreign currency totalling 25.8 billion Swiss francs ($26.91 billion) at the end of last year as part of a bid to defend the currency before abandoning a peg, it said in its annual report on Thursday.
"Upward pressure on the Swiss franc intensified in 2014 and, towards the end of the year, the euro approached the minimum exchange rate of 1.20 francs per euro," the 2014 report said.
"In order to enforce it, the SNB conducted foreign exchange transactions and purchased foreign currency with a countervalue of 25.8 billion Swiss francs."
The SNB shocked markets in January when it removed its 1.20 per euro cap on the Swiss franc, sending the franc soaring, stocks plunging and sparking fears for the export reliant economy.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday the SNB should consider easing monetary policy further to limit a slowdown in economic growth, potentially through pre-announced asset purchases.
Earlier this month the central bank said it would stay active in markets to weaken an overvalued franc as it cut growth and inflation forecasts. ($1 = 0.9586 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; editing by Thomas Atkins)
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.