SNB's Maechler says Swiss better off with negative interest rates

ZURICH Nov 15 The Swiss National Bank would prefer to have positive interest rates but believes holding rates in negative territory is currently in the country's best interests, the central bank's newest board member has told a Swiss newspaper.

The SNB has set a target range for three-month Libor at -1.25 to -0.25 percent and imposed a 0.75 percent charge on some cash deposits with the central bank to try to stem a flight into the safe-haven Swiss franc.

"Even the SNB would like to do without negative interest rates," Andrea Maechler told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung. "But would Switzerland then be better off? Certainly not."

Maechler joined the SNB's three-person board at the start of July and is the first female director in the central bank's 107-year history.

SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg had said in October that the central bank would prefer to operate with positive interest rates once economic conditions allow.

