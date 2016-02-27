SNB's Jordan says could change exemption level on negative rates -BBG

ZURICH Feb 27 The Swiss National Bank (SNB)
could change the level at which deposits with the central bank
are exempt from negative interest rates, Chairman Thomas Jordan
told Bloomberg on Saturday.
The SNB hopes its policy of negative interest rates and
currency market purchases will weaken the Swiss franc, which it
has repeatedly described as significantly overvalued.
At the moment, deposits greater than 20 times individual
banks' minimum reserve requirement are being charged a rate of
-0.75 percent and Jordan said altering this threshold was an
option available to the SNB.
"So far we do not plan any change, but of course the
exemption threshold is a possible policy instrument," Jordan was
quoted as saying while at the Group of 20 meeting in Shanghai.
"It is a different mechanism to change the restriction of
monetary policy, but of course the combination of negative rates
and the size of the exemption threshold in total makes the
impact on monetary policy conditions."
Lowering the exemption threshold could help to make the
franc, seen as a safe haven currency in times of market turmoil,
less attractive to investors.
Speaking on Tuesday, Jordan said loose monetary policy may
be reaching its limits as he cautioned that it alone would not
be enough to shield countries from global economic problems.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)