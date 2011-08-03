UPDATE 1-SNB cuts rates to counter Swiss franc rise

* SNB narrows interest rate band to 0.00-0.25 pct

* Says will take more action if necessary

* Says outlook for Swiss economy deteriorated

ZURICH, Aug 3 The Swiss National Bank cut its interest rate target band on Wednesday in an unflagged move to stem the rapid rise of the Swiss franc, adding it would take further measures if necessary.

The SNB narrowed its target range for the three-month Libor interbank rate to 0.00-0.25 percent from 0.00-0.75 percent, and said it would very significantly increase the supply of francs to the money market over the next few days.

Seen as a safe haven from an escalating euro zone debt crisis and fears of a U.S. rating downgrade, the franc has surged from one record to another this year against both the euro and the dollar.

Swiss business leaders have called on both the SNB and the government to take action against its steep rise but the bank has also been criticised for its post 2008 crisis interventions to weaken the franc, which incurred heavy losses.

The euro rose to a session high of 1.0980 francs after hitting a record low of 1.0794 on trading platform EBS after the SNB comments. The dollar also rose sharply to 0.7720 franc from around 0.7630.

"Since the SNB's last quarterly monetary policy assessment, the global economic outlook has worsened. At the same time the appreciation of the Swiss franc has accelerated sharply during the last few weeks. Consequently, the outlook for the Swiss economy has deteriorated substantially," the SNB said in a statement.

"The SNB is keeping a close watch on developments on the foreign exchange market and will take further measures against the strength of the Swiss franc if necessary."

The SNB said it intended to expand banks' sight deposits at the SNB to 80 billion Swiss francs from currently around 30 billion francs.

It also said it would, with immediate effect, no longer renew repos and SNB Bills that fall due and will repurchase outstanding SNB Bills, until the desired level of sight deposits has been reached.

(Reporting by Katie Reid and Martin de Sa'Pinto; editing by Patrick Graham)