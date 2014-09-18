SNB's Jordan says has not intervened to defend Swiss franc cap- SRF radio

ZURICH, Sept 18 Switzerland's central bank has not intervened in foreign exchange markets to defend its cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro, its chairman Thomas Jordan told Swiss radio SRF on Thursday.

"No, we haven't had to enforce it," Jordan replied after being asked whether the SNB had been active in currency markets.

"But we did say quite clearly that we are prepared to enforce the cap and if necessary, we will take further measures to do so," Jordan said.

The SNB stiffened its resolve to defend the cap earlier on Thursday, toughening its rhetoric as the risk of deflation in Switzerland resurfaces, but it stopped short of announcing any further measures. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)