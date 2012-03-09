Swiss to name new SNB head, board member in April

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
ZURICH, March 9 The Swiss government is sticking to its plans to name a new permanent central bank head and third board member to replace Philipp Hildebrand in April, a spokesman said on Friday, despite pressure to do so earlier to restore stability to the bank.
The cabinet, which met on Friday, took note of an audit into financial dealings of Swiss National Bank board members published on Wednesday which gave interim head Thomas Jordan a clean bill of health, a spokesman said.
But the government is sticking to a plan announced in January, after Hildebrand resigned over a currency trading scandal, to name both the new permanent chairman and a third new board member at the same time, the spokesman told a news conference.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.