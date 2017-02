Aug 3 ZURICH Aug 3 The Swiss National Bank cut its interest rate target on Wednesday in a concerted move to stem the rapid rise of the Swiss franc, and said it would take further measures if necessary.

The SNB has narrowed the target range for the three-month Libor to 0.00-0.25 percent from 0.00-0.75 percent, and said it would very significantly increase the supply of liquidity to the Swiss franc money market over the next few days.

(Reporting by Katie Reid and Martin de Sa'Pinto)