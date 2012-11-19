SNB can keep 1.20 cap as long as needed- Danthine

ZURICH Nov 19 The Swiss National Bank can
maintain its 1.20 cap on the franc as long as necessary, its
vice-chairman told a conference in Zurich on Monday.
The SNB set the cap of 1.20 francs to the euro in Sept. 2011
to stave off deflation and recession after investors seeking
refuge from the euro zone debt crisis pushed the franc to record
highs.
In response to a question about how long the central bank
could hold the Swiss franc floor, Jean-Pierre Danthine said, "as
long as needed."
Danthine did not directly respond to a remark by Holcim
chairman Rolf Soiron that Swiss industry was looking
to the SNB to "perhaps even strengthen" the floor.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; writing by Caroline Copley)