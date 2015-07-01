版本:
2015年 7月 1日

Swiss government says backs SNB efforts to weaken franc

ZURICH, July 1 The Swiss government supports efforts by the country's central bank's to weaken a "strongly overvalued" Swiss franc, which is likely to keep growth very weak in the quarters ahead but not trigger a sudden economic crisis, it said on Wednesday.

The Swiss National Bank took the unusual step on Monday to publicly confirm it had intervened to weaken the franc to rein in a currency whose strength amid Greece's debt crisis is hamstringing an export-reliant economy.

The government said in a statement that stable domestic demand and an expected upturn in euro zone export markets should prevent a slide into crisis, but it was aware of significant risks to the economy, for instance from "Greece's uncertain future". (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)

