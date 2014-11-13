SNB says will keep cap on franc for foreseeable future

BRIEF-Roche CEO says Aphinity study impact on Perjeta sales not seen until 2018
* CEO Severin Schwan says Ocrevus launch off to a very good start
STOCKHOLM Nov 13 The Swiss National Bank will keep its cap on the Swiss franc in place for the foreseeable future as it is still warranted by the current economic environment, its vice-chairman said on Thursday.
The SNB imposed a lid on the soaring safe-haven franc at 1.20 per euro in September 2011 to stave off deflation and a recession.
"It (the cap) is going to be in place for the foreseeable future," SNB Vice Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said at a macroprudential policy conference in Stockholm.
The Swiss franc hit a 26-month high against the euro on Wednesday, inching closer to the SNB's limit.
As the franc has crept higher over the past month, speculation has persisted that Switzerland's central bank will step in to weaken the currency against the euro.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
* CEO Severin Schwan says Ocrevus launch off to a very good start
ZURICH, April 27 Switzerland's central bank posted a profit of 7.9 billion Swiss francs ($7.95 billion) in the first quarter, it said Thursday, boosted by gains from the huge foreign currency reserves built up during its long campaign to weaken the Swiss franc.
* Says Thomas R. Meier to leave julius baer while keeping his ties with group Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)