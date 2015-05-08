版本:
SNB's Jordan says ready to intervene in market if necessary

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland May 8 Switzerland's currency is overvalued and the country's central bank is prepared to intervene in currency markets if necessary, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Friday.

"In case there is a necessity to intervene in the foreign exchange market to influence monetary conditions, we will take it," Jordan told a conference in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Larry King)

