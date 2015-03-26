SNB's Zurbruegg says will intervene in forex market as necessary

ZURICH, March 26 Switzerland's currency is still significantly overvalued and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is prepared to intervene in the foreign exchange market if necessary, central bank board member Fritz Zurbruegg said on Thursday.

"The SNB will continue to take account of the exchange rate situation in formulating its monetary policy and will intervene in the foreign exchange market as necessary in order to influence monetary conditions," Zurbruegg will say in a speech in Zurich according to prepared remarks. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)