SNB's Zurbruegg says will intervene in forex market as necessary

ZURICH, March 26 Switzerland's currency is still
significantly overvalued and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is
prepared to intervene in the foreign exchange market if
necessary, central bank board member Fritz Zurbruegg said on
Thursday.
"The SNB will continue to take account of the exchange rate
situation in formulating its monetary policy and will intervene
in the foreign exchange market as necessary in order to
influence monetary conditions," Zurbruegg will say in a speech
in Zurich according to prepared remarks.
