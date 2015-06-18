版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 6月 18日 星期四 16:19 BJT

SNB expects negative interest rates to weaken Swiss franc

BERNE, June 18 The Swiss National Bank expects negative interest rates to lower the value of Switzerland's currency, Chairman Thomas Jordan said at the central bank's rate-setting session on Thursday.

"Negative interest rates in Switzerland make holding investments in Swiss francs less attractive and will help to weaken the Swiss franc over time," Jordan said according to the text of a speech to be given at a news conference in Berne.

Earlier on Thursday the SNB kept unchanged its policy of negative interest rates and penalties for holding Swiss francs in cash and said it would remain active in currency markets to keep the franc down.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Paul Arnold, Writing by Kirsti Knolle)

