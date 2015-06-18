SNB expects negative interest rates to weaken Swiss franc

BERNE, June 18 The Swiss National Bank expects
negative interest rates to lower the value of Switzerland's
currency, Chairman Thomas Jordan said at the central bank's
rate-setting session on Thursday.
"Negative interest rates in Switzerland make holding
investments in Swiss francs less attractive and will help to
weaken the Swiss franc over time," Jordan said according to the
text of a speech to be given at a news conference in Berne.
Earlier on Thursday the SNB kept unchanged its policy of
negative interest rates and penalties for holding Swiss francs
in cash and said it would remain active in currency markets to
keep the franc down.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Paul Arnold, Writing by Kirsti
Knolle)