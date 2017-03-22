Swiss c.bank says new method still shows franc "significantly overvalued"

ZURICH, March 22 The Swiss National Bank said
the Swiss franc remains "significantly overvalued" according to
new methods it is using to calculate its value versus the
currencies of the country's main trading partners.
The new method allows the Swiss economy's competitive and
trading relationships to be replicated in a more comprehensive
and up-to-date way, the central bank said on Wednesday.
"The results of the new calculation show very similar
movements in the Swiss franc to those shown by the old index,"
the SNB said.
"The new index, too, shows that the Swiss franc is
significantly overvalued," it added.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Hugh Lawson)