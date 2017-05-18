版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 14:24 BJT

SNB to keep expansive monetary policy - Jordan in paper

ZURICH May 18 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy to help rein in the strong franc, Chairman Thomas Jordan was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

"The overvalued franc, the underutilisation of production capacity and low inflation make it necessary for us to stick to our expansive monetary policy," Jordan told Corriere del Ticino.

Jordan said the franc was still "significantly overvalued".

In an abridged version of the interview available on Wednesday, Jordan had said the SNB was still ready to intervene in the forex market. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐