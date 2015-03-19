SNB's Jordan opposes more exceptions to negative Swiss rates

ZURICH, March 19 The Swiss National Bank opposes more exceptions to negative interest rates on some cash deposits despite protests from pension funds and others, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan told a news conference on Thursday.

He said allowing more investors to skirt the measure would make it less effective, adding exceptions to the -0.75 percent levy -- to make franc investments less attractive -- should be reduced.

Jordan also said Switzerland had to accept lower inflation in the short term and declined to comment on whether the central bank was intervening to curb the franc's strength. (Reporting by Alice Baghdijan, Editing by Michael Shields)