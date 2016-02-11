UPDATE 1-Swiss National Bank could lower rates more -Jordan in Bilanz

* SNB Chairman Jordan says nothing ruled out, monitoring
closely
* Says franc overvaluation less important than a year ago
* Says Europe turmoil could revive franc as safe haven
(Adds market reaction, analyst quote)
ZURICH, Feb 11 The Swiss National Bank could
push interest rates deeper into negative territory, Chairman
Thomas Jordan said in a magazine interview, warning that turmoil
in Europe could revive the franc's traditional role as a
safe-haven currency.
Asked whether the SNB could lower rates further, Jordan told
Swiss magazine Bilanz: "We have gone relatively far with the
negative interest rates. At present we are monitoring the
situation closely. We do not rule out anything."
Just over a year ago, Switzerland's central bank shocked
financial markets by abandoning a cap of 1.20 francs per euro it
had defended for three years to shield the export-oriented
economy from the pain of an overvalued currency.
In December 2014 the SNB introduced negative interest rates
in an effort to make the safe-haven franc less attractive. It
now charges 0.75 percent for some bank deposits at the SNB and
also aims to keep three-month LIBOR rates around -0.75 percent.
The SNB's policy aims to weaken the franc, Jordan said in
the interview published on Thursday. "For this purpose, we have
negative interest rates and we are ready to intervene in the
forex market."
The euro plunged against the franc when the cap
was removed but has recovered this year to over 1.11 francs. It
gained on Jordan's comments to trade around 1.0970 at midday.
Jordan said the franc remained overvalued but would likely
weaken over time. "The overvaluation is less important than it
was a year ago," he said.
Jordan reiterated that the SNB had no fixed target for the
euro-franc rate and again ruled out tying the franc to a
currency basket or reintroducing a cap.
Jordan said negative rates had helped blunt an outflow of
funds from emerging markets because the currencies of other
advanced economies were more attractive. "But big disruptions in
Europe could quickly put the franc back in the foreground," he
added.
In a note released before Jordan's comments, UniCredit
analyst Vasileios Gkionakis said the link between the franc and
risk had been broken, noting negative interest rates had fuelled
a sharp acceleration of debt outflows from Swiss investors.
The strong franc had also fed concerns about corporate
profitability, triggering an exodus of equity flows as well.
"Free from the barrier of the 'safe haven curse', with
outflows set to continue and plenty of overvaluation to correct,
the Swiss franc's cycle of weakness has ample room to run
further," he added.
In the interview, Jordan said Swiss inflation was negative
and lower than the SNB would like. "Our monetary policy that is
very expansive is aiming to push it back into positive territory
in the medium term," he said.
Swiss consumer prices fell 1.3 percent from a year ago in
January, data showed on Thursday.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields and
Catherine Evans)