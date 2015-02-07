版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 7日 星期六 19:00 BJT

SNB's Jordan says will be active in FX market if necessary

ZURICH Feb 7 The chairman of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) told Swiss radio the SNB is prepared to intervene in foreign exchange markets but declined to say whether or not it has done so since ending its currency cap against the euro last month.

"We are observing the exchange rate situation as a whole," Thomas Jordan told Swiss radio station SRF in an interview broadcast on Saturday. "If necessary we are active but as I said we do not speak about our transactions." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Paul Arnold; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
