SNB's Jordan says will be active in FX market if necessary

Spanish stocks lead European pull-back with worst day in 6 months
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
ZURICH Feb 7 The chairman of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) told Swiss radio the SNB is prepared to intervene in foreign exchange markets but declined to say whether or not it has done so since ending its currency cap against the euro last month.
"We are observing the exchange rate situation as a whole," Thomas Jordan told Swiss radio station SRF in an interview broadcast on Saturday. "If necessary we are active but as I said we do not speak about our transactions." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Paul Arnold; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Barcelona taxi drivers brought case against Uber (Recasts with further details and background)
* Durect Corp - co and Sandoz AG, a division of Novartis, have signed a development and commercialization agreement for U.S. for posimir