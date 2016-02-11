SNB doesn't rule out lowering interest rates further - Bilanz

ZURICH Feb 11 The Swiss National Bank does not
rule out pushing interest rates deeper into negative territory,
Chairman Thomas Jordan said in a magazine interview, warning
that turmoil in Europe could revive the franc's traditional role
as a safe-haven currency.
Asked whether the SNB could lower rates further, Jordan told
Swiss magazine Bilanz: "We have gone relatively far with the
negative interest rates. At present we are monitoring the
situation closely. We do not rule out anything."
Just over a year ago, Switzerland's central bank shocked
financial markets by abandoning a cap of 1.20 francs per euro it
had defended for three years to shield the export-oriented
economy from the pain of an overvalued currency.
In December 2014, the SNB introduced negative interest rates
in an effort to make the safe-haven franc less attractive.
The SNB's monetary policy aims to weaken the franc, Jordan
said in the interview published on Thursday. "For this purpose,
we have negative interest rates and we are ready to intervene in
the forex market."
The euro plunged against the franc when the cap
was removed but has recovered this year to over 1.11 francs. It
was trading 1.0950 at midday.
Jordan said the franc remained overvalued but would likely
weaken over time. "The overvaluation is less important than it
was a year ago," he said.
Asked whether the SNB had an exchange rate target against
the euro, Jordan said: "We do not have a fixed target. In our
decisions, we take into account the currency situation as a
whole."
On the safe-haven status of the Swiss franc, Jordan said
negative rates had helped blunt an outflow of funds from
emerging markets because the currencies of other advanced
economies were more attractive. "But big disruptions in Europe
could quickly put the franc back in the foreground," he added.
He ruled out tying the franc to a currency basket or
reintroducing a cap.
"Inflation is negative at the moment and lower than we would
like it to be. Our monetary policy that is very expansive is
aiming to push it back into positive territory in the medium
term," he said.
Swiss consumer prices fell 1.3 percent from a year ago in
January, data showed on Thursday.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)