SNB still has leeway with interest rates, intervention - Jordan

ZURICH, March 16 The Swiss National Bank has
room to cut interest rates more or step up currency purchases to
curb the rise of the safe-haven Swiss franc, Chairman Thomas
Jordan said on Thursday.
Jordan cited France's upcoming elections as well as
uncertainties in Italy and the German election as factors to
watch.
"We have always emphasised we have leeway with interest
rates as well as currency interventions, and we still have this
leeway," Jordan told Swiss broadcaster SRF after the central
bank left its expansive policy unchanged at its quarterly
review.
SNB interventions in recent weeks have contributed to a
stabilisation in the exchange rates, Jordan said.
