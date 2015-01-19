Julius Baer says didn't suffer trading losses following SNB move

ZURICH Jan 19 Julius Baer said on
Monday that it did not suffer any losses soon after the Swiss
National Bank's decision to abandon a three-year-old cap on the
franc.
"In particular, the group overall did not suffer losses on
the two trading days following the decision," the Zurich-based
private bank said in a statement.
Julius Baer said it expects to be able to quickly put in
place measures to protect its profits from a far stronger franc,
and that it would disclose details alongside its full-year
earnings on Feb. 2
The Swiss franc shock reverberated through currency trading
firms around the world, and led Credit Suisse to start charging
institutional and large corporate clients for Swiss franc
accounts following the SNB's move.
