Swiss negative rates not yet at lower bound -SNB's Maechler

SINGAPORE, April 14 Switzerland's central bank has room left to push interest rates further into negative territory, Swiss National Bank policymaker Andrea Maechler reiterated on Thursday, adding that Swiss inflation was still low.

The SNB uses negative interest rates and currency intervention as its main policy tools to rein in the strong franc and try to give the export-dependent economy a boost.

Its now charges banks 0.75 percent for surplus deposits at the central bank and aims to keep three-month money market rates around the same level.

"There is a lower bound, that's an easy question to answer," Maechler told a financial panel when asked whether there was a lower limit for rates and if negative interest rates were working.

"The more difficult one would be where is it? On that one I don't have an answer. There is a lower bound, it's not infinite."

She said the SNB was not ruling out a further cut in interest rates.

"Are we excluding a further step? Absolutely not.... But we recognise that any further step means higher risk. And that these risks can be increased exponentially. It's up to whether the benefits outweigh the costs."

Maechler also addressed Switzerland's deflation concerns after consumer prices fell 0.9 percent year on year in March.

In its March forecast the SNB, which aims to keep consumer price inflation between zero and less than 2 percent, predicted inflation of -0.8 percent for 2016 and +0.1 percent in 2017.

"Our key objective is price stability, to ensure price stability in the medium term," Maechler said. "Inflation right now is still too low for our comfort."

Asked about prospects that Britons could vote in June to leave the European Union, she said: "We do what central banks do. We prepare, we are ready, particularly to be there in case there are turbulence in the financial markets." (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Writing by Michael Shields)