SNB's Maechler currently sees no scope to lift negative rates - interview

* Remains committed to negative interest rates
* Sees no room to lift negative rates at present
* Says franc would have been stronger without negative rates
* Rules out helicopter money in Switzerland
ZURICH, Aug 28 The Swiss National Bank remains
committed to negative interest rates and currently sees no
opportunity to lift the policy, governing board member Andrea
Maechler told Swiss newspaper Sonntagsblick.
The Swiss franc, where many investors seek safety in a
crisis, has remained stubbornly strong in recent years. The
central bank gave up an attempt to cap its value in 2015 and has
since used deterrent measures such as charging banks for holding
franc deposits.
"The financial markets expect a further easing of monetary
policy in Britain and in the euro zone, and even in the USA the
increase in interest rates goes only slowly," Maechler said in
the interview published on Sunday.
Interest rates globally will therefore remain low for the
foreseeable future, she said. "As long as that is the case, the
SNB has no scope to raise interest rates."
Maechler gave the interview before Federal Reserve chair
Janet Yellen told a global monetary policy conference on Friday
that the case for a U.S. rate increase had grown stronger,
leaving the door open for a hike as early as next month.
The SNB currently charges domestic banks 0.75 percent on
deposits stored with the central bank that exceed 20 times their
minimum reserve requirement.
Most Swiss banks have so far refrained from passing on the
rates to retail customers, but charges have been passed on to
institutional investors such as insurance companies and pension
funds, drawing criticism.
"We have always said we would lift the negative interest
rates as soon as it is possible. That still applies," Maechler
said in the interview. "We cannot change the international
environment."
Switzerland is different to most countries that are using
negative interest rates to ease access to credit and support
their economies, Maechler said.
"We don't have a credit crunch," she said. "We have
introduced negative interest rates to maintain the interest rate
differential with other countries and so reduce the
overvaluation pressure on the franc."
Negative interest rates remained an important instrument to
achieve this, she said, adding she was convinced the positive
effects of the policy outweighed any problems.
Without negative rates, the Swiss franc would have been
"clearly stronger with the corresponding negative effects for
the Swiss economy," Maechler said.
She also ruled out the SNB using 'helicopter money' -
printing money for government spending to spur inflation.
"For the SNB that is a no-go," she said. "For the central
bank to give money to the government is against the law."
