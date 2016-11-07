SNB's Maechler says Fed hike could help weaken Swiss franc - Swiss TV

ZURICH Nov 7 An interest rate hike by the U.S.
Federal Reserve could help the Swiss National Bank in its
efforts to keep a lid on the value of the strong Swiss franc,
SNB governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Monday.
"A U.S. rate hike could trigger capital flows from
Switzerland to the U.S.," Maechler said in a interview with
Swiss broadcaster SRF. "That would of course be good for the
Swiss franc."
Maechler said negative interest rates remained "absolutely
necessary" in Switzerland as a way to prevent the appreciation
of the currency which the SNB has long described as
"significantly overvalued".
"Without negative interest rates the franc would be much
stronger and therefore have a negative effect on the economy and
the employment market," Maechler said.
She said did not rule out a further interest rate cut from
the level of -0.75 percent which the SNB has charged since
January 2015, although this would be introduced only if "really
necessary", Maechler told SRF.
"We will do that only if the advantages outweigh" the
negatives, she said.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)