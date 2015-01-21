UPDATE 1-Croatia says to consider Hungary-style conversion of CHF loans

* PM to look at feasibility of loan conversion into kuna

By Igor Ilic

ZAGREB, Jan 21 Croatia said on Wednesday it would consider converting loans denominated in Swiss francs into the local kuna currency to deal with a surge in the value of the franc.

Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic is already seeking parliamentary approval to fix the rate of the Swiss franc at 6.39 kuna for one year to aid some 60,000 homeowners who took loans denominated in the franc worth some $4 billion.

Their loan instalments have shot up since the Swiss National Bank last week scrapped its cap on the currency, a fresh headache for Milanovic who is trailing in opinion polls ahead of an election later this year on the heels of six years of recession.

"In cooperation with the central bank we will find a solution to solve that problem. I guarantee that," Milanovic told parliament.

"We will consider a possible conversion of loans into kuna and see if it is feasible. It is important that the banks remain profitable, but the risks must be shared."

The government of Viktor Orban in Hungary late last year ordered the conversion of foreign currency mortgages into forints, a move that helped borrowers but hurt banks.

Hungary says both Croatia and Poland, where some half a million borrowers are affected, have enquired about the Hungarian conversion. Poland has given no indication so far that it would go down the same path.

Croatian banks have balked at the government's plan to fix the franc rate for a year, saying they were prepared to do so for only three months pending a longer-term solution.

The government says the cost of a fixed franc, estimated at some 80-90 million euros, would be shouldered by the banks. ($1 = 6.6534 kuna) (Editing by Matt Robinson and Toby Chopra)