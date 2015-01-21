Polish billionaire says zloty could stay at present levels versus franc for months

WARSAW Jan 21 The owner of Getin Noble Bank , one of the biggest lenders of Swiss franc-denominated loans in Poland, said on Wednesday that he expects the zloty could stay close to current levels against Switzerland's currency for the next few months.

The zloty has fallen by around 22 percent versus the franc since the Swiss National Bank scrapped its currency's cap against the euro last Thursday, and was trading at 4.3086 on Wednesday.

"Fluctuations are nothing special. I can quite easily imagine that in 2-3 years' time the zloty strengthens quite strongly against the franc," billionaire Leszek Czarnecki told private broadcaster TVN Biznes i Swiat.

"It seems (though) that in the near future, a few weeks, maybe months, one cannot expect such a move, so we have to live with this," he said.

Czarnecki also said his bank would not impose additional collateral on FX mortgage holders as their debt surged due to the strong franc. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Susan Fenton)