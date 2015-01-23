Swiss stability proves bad bet for some European homeowners

* Low rates lured central, eastern Europe to Swiss franc
loans
* Franc's surge in value sends mortgage instalments sky high
* "Today I owe more than I originally took"
By Zoran Radosavljevic and Igor Ilic
ZAGREB, Jan 23 Damir Hajduk likens paying off
his mortgage to the tale of Sisyphus in Greek mythology,
condemned forever to push a boulder uphill, only for it to roll
back down again and again.
"You keep paying and the debt never goes down," said the
47-year-old Croatian father of three. "After ten years of
monthly payments, if we calculate in the (local currency) kuna,
today I owe more than the principal I originally took."
Hajduk is one of 60,000 borrowers in Croatia, and many
hundreds of thousands across ex-Communist Central and Eastern
Europe, who took out home loans denominated in Swiss francs in
the early 2000s, attracted by far lower interest rates than the
double-digits offered on mortgages in historically unstable
local currencies.
It came back to haunt them when the global crisis that began
in 2008 drove up the value of the franc as a safe-haven currency
for investors.
Some respite came when the Swiss National Bank imposed a cap
to rein in the currency, a policy that lasted three years until
it was abruptly abandoned last week, stunning financial markets
- and Hajduk.
The drama raises fresh questions over the lending practices
of European banks - already dragged through the mud during the
financial crisis - and the vigilance of their state regulators.
"No one cautioned or warned us about anything; they were
saying the franc is a stable currency and there wouldn't be any
big oscillations," said Hajduk.
The value of the franc has jumped 18 percent against the
kuna since last week, and 20 percent against Poland's zloty.
Some borrowers have seen their monthly mortgage instalments
increase by hundreds of euros, threatening banks with a fresh
wave of defaults.
"GULLIBLE"
More than half a million homeowners are affected in Poland,
central Europe's biggest economy, where the stock of loans
denominated in Swiss francs was worth $36 billion in November,
or 8 percent of national output.
Croatia's is equivalent to 7.5 percent of gross domestic
product. Serbia and Romania are also embroiled.
Hungary, the country that stood to lose most, escaped by the
skin of its teeth, after the government of Prime Minister Viktor
Orban ordered that all foreign-currency loans be converted into
forints at the tail end of last year to end the ordeal of
borrowers.
Hungary had been guilty of failing to regulate the banks
well enough; Poland was stricter, and Serbia banned the practice
of issuing loans denominated in Swiss francs in 2011. But the
damage was done.
"It should have been banned a long time before that," said
former Serbian central bank governor Dejan Soskic. "We were
always advocating that participants in the system should not
borrow in a currency which is not their source of income."
Soskic said it was "illogical" to think borrowers were not
aware of the risk, and Serbia's finance minister, Dusan Vujovic,
this week called them "gullible".
But a former central bank official, who declined to be named
because of his current post, told Reuters: "The fact is we don't
know how much borrowers were warned (by banks) about the
currency risk at the time they were taking loans in Swiss
francs."
Poland's government, facing close-run elections this year,
has ordered an investigation into the practice, to verify that
the banks' activities "do not affect the legally protected
interests of borrowers-consumers".
Lawsuits have already been launched on behalf of thousands
of borrowers in Serbia and Croatia over interest rate hikes
during the global crisis.
In 2013, a Croatian court ruled against eight commercial
banks, saying they had overcharged holders of loans denominated
in Swiss francs and failed to provide them with enough detail to
make an informed decision. The banks dispute this.
"ABSURD SITUATION"
In Croatia, No. 2 lender Privredna Banka Zagreb (PBZ) -
majority-owned by Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo and with 6.5
of its loan portfolio denominated in Swiss francs - said that
"from the very beginning" it had pointed in loan contracts to
the possibility of exchange rate movements, and had offered to
convert loans into kuna at the first sign of turbulence in 2007.
Raiffeisenbank, which has some 270 million euros worth of
loans indexed in Swiss francs in Croatia, said in a statement to
Reuters that it had "regularly and conscientiously" informed
clients of the risks.
Austria's Erste, the third biggest bank in
Croatia, said it had told clients that "no one could predict the
currency movements in the next 10, 15 or 20 years", had provided
graphs showing past movements and "continuously" offered options
to make repayments easier.
In Poland, a spokesman for BCP's Polish arm
Millennium - with franc-denominated loans worth 18.8
billion zlotys (4.45 billion euros) in September - said its
clients were "absolutely sufficiently informed about risks
linked to FX loans" and were shown a simulation of how
instalments may change with rate changes.
The Polish unit of Commerzbank, mBank, and Getin
Noble Bank did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
"It's too easy just to blame the banks; they were selling
their financial product," said independent Croatian analyst
Damir Novotny. "On the other hand, the government, which is in
charge of consumer protection, should have warned citizens not
to take loans in Swiss francs because their earnings are not in
that currency."
In Serbia, Belgrade pool hall owner Dragan Cuca, 50, took
out a mortgage indexed in Swiss francs from Unicredit Bank in
2007.
"I took 55,000 Swiss francs that totalled 37,000 euros at
the time. Six months ago I got a statement from the bank saying
my remaining debt in euros was 41,000, and after the recent
franc strengthening my debt in euros would be around 47,000," he
told Reuters.
Faced with the prospect of a spike in defaults, and a fight
to hold onto power in elections, governments in Poland and
Croatia in particular are looking at a range of measures to
alleviate the burden on borrowers.
Croatia has returned the rate of the Swiss franc against the
kuna to the level it was at before the Swiss National Bank
abandoned its cap, and says it will also consider following
Hungary's example of forcing a conversion of the loans.
Poland appears to have succeeded in pressing banks to ease
interest rates on Swiss franc-denominated loans. But it may have
to take bolder steps long-term, depending on the effects of
Thursday's announcement by the European Central Bank of a
government bond-buying programme to pump hundreds of billions in
new money into the sagging euro zone economy.
Initial signs were promising, as currencies in central and
eastern Europe firmed on optimism that some of the money would
spill over into their own financial markets.
Some, like Poland's deputy finance minister, are resigned
simply to paying more. "I have a mortgage in Swiss francs and I
was taking advantage of this while my friends were paying higher
instalments as they had Polish zloty loans," Izabela Leszczyna
told TOK FM private radio.
"Now it's the other way around, and I pay higher
instalments."
