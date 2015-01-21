Serbian central bank to discuss franc loan pain with bankers, borrowers

* Franc accounts for 8.5 pct of FX loans in Serbia
* Bank association to meet Friday
* Central bank to gather banks, borrowers next week
BELGRADE, Jan 21 Serbia's central bank plans to
meet representatives of banks and borrowers next week to discuss
the impact of a surge in the value of the Swiss franc, widely
used in the region for home loans.
On Tuesday, Serbian Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic said
banks were looking at possibly extending the term of the loans,
partially converting them into euros, or lowering interest
rates.
Some 22,000 loans worth around 1.1 billion euros have been
issued in Serbia denominated in Swiss francs, 8.5 percent of the
value of all lending in foreign currencies.
Mortgage instalments have shot up for hundreds of thousands
of homeowners in central and eastern Europe since the Swiss
National Bank took the surprise decision last week to scrap its
cap on the value of the franc.
The Association of Serbian Banks said it would meet on
Friday to discuss the matter. The central bank said it would
meet bank chiefs and representatives of borrowers next week,
without specifying a day.
"The central bank will gather additional information from
banks about the scope and structure of lending in Swiss francs,
about the effects of the ... appreciation of the franc on the
portfolio of housing loans indexed in that currency," the bank
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Swiss franc loans became popular in Central and Eastern
Europe during the credit boom of the 2000s because of their low
interest rates.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson/Ruth
Pitchford)