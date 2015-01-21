Serbian central bank to discuss franc loan pain with bankers, borrowers

* Franc accounts for 8.5 pct of FX loans in Serbia

* Bank association to meet Friday

* Central bank to gather banks, borrowers next week

BELGRADE, Jan 21 Serbia's central bank plans to meet representatives of banks and borrowers next week to discuss the impact of a surge in the value of the Swiss franc, widely used in the region for home loans.

On Tuesday, Serbian Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic said banks were looking at possibly extending the term of the loans, partially converting them into euros, or lowering interest rates.

Some 22,000 loans worth around 1.1 billion euros have been issued in Serbia denominated in Swiss francs, 8.5 percent of the value of all lending in foreign currencies.

Mortgage instalments have shot up for hundreds of thousands of homeowners in central and eastern Europe since the Swiss National Bank took the surprise decision last week to scrap its cap on the value of the franc.

The Association of Serbian Banks said it would meet on Friday to discuss the matter. The central bank said it would meet bank chiefs and representatives of borrowers next week, without specifying a day.

"The central bank will gather additional information from banks about the scope and structure of lending in Swiss francs, about the effects of the ... appreciation of the franc on the portfolio of housing loans indexed in that currency," the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Swiss franc loans became popular in Central and Eastern Europe during the credit boom of the 2000s because of their low interest rates. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson/Ruth Pitchford)