Serbian banks rule out blanket solution to Swiss franc surge

BELGRADE Jan 23 Serbian banks on Friday ruled
out a 'one-size-fits-all' solution to the problem of loans
denominated in Swiss francs, urging borrowers to approach their
banks and seek more favourable terms.
"There is not one solution," Goran Pitic, head of the
Managing Board of the Serbian unit of Societe Generale bank told
Serbian television Pink after a meeting of the Association of
Serbian Banks.
The association's managing board met on Friday to discuss
the impact of the Swiss National Bank's decision last week to
abandon its cap on the value of the Swiss franc, which has
compounded the problems of 22,000 Serbians who hold loans
denominated in the franc. Their monthly instalments have shot
up.
Concerns over banks' exposure to the 1.1 billion-euros worth
of Swiss denominated-loans helped drive the dinar 0.5 percent
down on Friday to an all time low of 123.31 against the euro.
In a statement, the association recommended that borrowers
having difficulties repaying their debts "talk to their banks
and to use some model of restructuring loans or to convert them
(to euros) or any other option to minimise impact of the Swiss
franc surge."
Bank heads in Serbia are due to meet the Serbian central
bank next week. On Thursday, Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar
Vucic told Reuters his government would employ the "least state
intervention" possible to address the problem.
