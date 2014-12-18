Swiss national bank introduces negative interest rates

ZURICH Dec 18 The Swiss National Bank on
Thursday said it would introduce a negative exchange rate of
-0.25 percent on sight deposit account balances at the central
bank as it seeks to deter safe-haven buying.
In recent weeks, the franc has edged closer to its 1.20 per
euro ceiling as the euro weakens on expectations the European
Central Bank will launch full-blown quantitative easing early
next year.
The SNB said it would expand the target range for
three-month Libor to -0.75 percent to 0.25 percent. It plans to
levy a negative interest rate on balances above 10 million Swiss
francs.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Larry King)